RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $191.38 and last traded at $192.9350. Approximately 4,797,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,395,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

RTX Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. The company has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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