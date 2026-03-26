RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $191.38 and last traded at $192.9350. Approximately 4,797,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,395,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.
RTX News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Completion of a $115 million expansion of Raytheon’s Redstone missile integration plant — analysts highlight this as capacity expansion that supports near‑term defense revenue and backlog growth, reinforcing bullish views on RTX’s defense-facing cash flow. Analysts Remain Bullish on RTX Following Completion of Its $115 Million Redstone Missile Integration Plant Investment Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon moves to “wartime footing” and agreed framework deals to boost production with major defense contractors — this macro step-up in U.S. defense procurement increases the addressable market and order visibility for RTX’s Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney businesses. Pentagon says it will ramp up war supplies with defense companies
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded RTX to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2) — analyst upgrades and buy ratings can attract inflows and short‑term momentum into the stock. All You Need to Know About RTX Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Featured on lists of A&D stocks favored by billionaires and noted contract wins (Pratt & Whitney TJ150 engine follow‑on contract) — positive confirmation of order flow and investor interest from large‑cap equity screens. Is RTX Corporation the Best Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy According to Billionaires?
- Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank initiated coverage of RTX — initiation increases analyst coverage/visibility; impact depends on the rating and target they delivered (article notes coverage started but not the stance). RTX Coverage Initiated at Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple sector comparison pieces (Howmet vs RTX, ATI vs RTX) — these remind investors of relative valuation and growth tradeoffs; useful for portfolio positioning but not direct catalysts. Howmet vs. RTX: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Numerous consumer/GPU “RTX” articles (graphics card reviews, laptop deals) — high media volume using the RTX acronym may create search/volume noise among retail traders but is unrelated to RTX Corporation’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. RTX 5050 vs RTX 5060 vs RTX 5060 Ti – Test in 10 games
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged RTX among “most overvalued” companies and notes valuation concerns despite analyst bullishness — consensus price target (~$227) implies upside but also highlights valuation risk, which can cap near‑term gains and make the stock sensitive to any earnings or guidance misses. Analysts Remain Bullish on RTX Following Completion of Its $115 Million Redstone Missile Integration Plant Investment Expansion
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.
RTX Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. The company has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.