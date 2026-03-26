Short Interest in Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT) Decreases By 56.4%

Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,512 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 26th total of 3,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keating Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keating Active ETF stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,099 shares during the period. Keating Active ETF accounts for 27.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 95.26% of Keating Active ETF worth $95,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Keating Active ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:KEAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Keating Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

About Keating Active ETF

The Keating Active ETF (KEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities, focusing on US-listed companies but may search for investments globally if opportunities are considered attractive. The fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations, seeking total return

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