Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $350.00 and last traded at $355.4340. Approximately 53,831,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,805,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.09.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.75.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $400.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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