Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $896.29 and last traded at $898.6840. 2,154,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,179,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $916.31.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results and upbeat guidance reinforce growth thesis — Lilly reported robust Q4 EPS and revenue beats and reiterated elevated FY2026 EPS guidance, supporting expectations for continued GLP‑1-driven top‑line expansion. Firing on All Cylinders: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Q4 Earnings Lead the Way
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade nudges estimates slightly higher — Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast (small change but signal of sell‑side confidence in Lilly’s earnings trajectory).
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/pharmacy distribution expansion for Zepbound increases access — Kroger pharmacies are offering Lilly’s Zepbound with support/savings programs, which should help uptake and recurring script growth for the weight‑management franchise. What Kroger (KR)’s New Zepbound Access and Premium Ice Cream Push Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary and media attention remain favorable — coverage noting Lilly as a top healthcare pick and positive fund manager commentary keeps sentiment constructive for longer‑term holders. Is Eli Lilly (LLY) The Best Healthcare Stock to Buy According to Jim Cramer?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and peer comparisons create valuation debate — articles weighing Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk and AbbVie highlight that premium valuation vs. peers drives investor rotation risk even with superior growth. Novo Nordisk Vs. Eli Lilly: Cheap Vs. Expensive, But No Clear Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing public debate over GLP‑1s adds regulatory/policy uncertainty — coverage framing GLP‑1s as a societal issue can influence policy risk and public sentiment but doesn’t change near‑term revenue momentum. Eli Lilly and the ‘societal obligation’ of GLP-1s
- Negative Sentiment: Product lineup change in Europe could pressure certain revenue streams — Lilly plans to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027, which may disrupt sales in the near term and require channel/transition management. Eli Lilly to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.13 and a 200 day moving average of $961.39. The stock has a market cap of $849.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.0% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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