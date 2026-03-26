Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $896.29 and last traded at $898.6840. 2,154,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,179,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $916.31.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.13 and a 200 day moving average of $961.39. The stock has a market cap of $849.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.0% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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