ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,326.85 and last traded at $1,329.50. Approximately 1,701,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,857,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,393.89.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $1,971 and issued a buy rating, citing significant growth potential; this represents sizable upside from current levels. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $1,971 and issued a buy rating, citing significant growth potential; this represents sizable upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SK hynix placed a record multi‑year order (~€7.9b / $8b) for ASML EUV tools to support HBM and advanced DRAM — a material revenue and backlog confirmation that underscores multi‑year demand from memory customers. Read More.

SK hynix placed a record multi‑year order (~€7.9b / $8b) for ASML EUV tools to support HBM and advanced DRAM — a material revenue and backlog confirmation that underscores multi‑year demand from memory customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ASML’s unique market position (near-monopoly on advanced EUV systems), a huge backlog and pricing power — factors analysts point to when forecasting long‑term revenue and margin expansion. Read More.

Coverage highlights ASML’s unique market position (near-monopoly on advanced EUV systems), a huge backlog and pricing power — factors analysts point to when forecasting long‑term revenue and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Early adoption of ASML’s High‑NA EUV is advancing; analysts say High‑NA plus AI‑driven chip demand and node transitions could accelerate long‑term revenue growth if adoption scales. Read More.

Early adoption of ASML’s High‑NA EUV is advancing; analysts say High‑NA plus AI‑driven chip demand and node transitions could accelerate long‑term revenue growth if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (ASML vs. Applied Materials) review valuation and business differences — useful for relative‑value investors but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Comparative analysis pieces (ASML vs. Applied Materials) review valuation and business differences — useful for relative‑value investors but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some short‑interest reports in feeds show anomalous/zero values for March; the data appears inconsistent and should be treated with caution rather than as a market signal. Read More.

Some short‑interest reports in feeds show anomalous/zero values for March; the data appears inconsistent and should be treated with caution rather than as a market signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: While orders and upgrades are bullish, some coverage flags valuation concerns — the large SK hynix contract and strong momentum also raise questions about how much growth is already priced in, which can pressure the stock when investors rotate or take profits. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

ASML Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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