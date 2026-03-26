Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,642 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the February 26th total of 19,488 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

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Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.36) by $1.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Indaptus Therapeutics

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Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell- and exosome-based immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Natural Killer (NK) Cell Platform, Indaptus engineers allogeneic NK cells with enhanced cytotoxicity and targeted tumor recognition. The company’s Exo-NK Therapeutics program further leverages NK cell–derived exosomes to deliver bioactive molecules and amplify immune responses against disease.

Indaptus’ pipeline includes multiple preclinical candidates that integrate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology with NK cells and exosomes to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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