UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8257 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 94178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8734.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

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UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

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UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company’s portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

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