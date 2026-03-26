SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.87. 58,452,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 64,786,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.