iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Short Interest Up 129.7% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,440 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the February 26th total of 19,346 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IBTQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 291,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,936. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,624,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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