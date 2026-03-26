Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $325.37 and last traded at $325.8880. 14,451,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,089,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.46 and a 200-day moving average of $311.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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