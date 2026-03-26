Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Short Interest Up 125.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 855,727 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the February 26th total of 379,337 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 114,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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