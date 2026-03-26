Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Short Interest Up 125.6% in March

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 855,727 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the February 26th total of 379,337 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 114,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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