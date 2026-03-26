Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declines By 80.5%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,324 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 26th total of 32,456 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 30,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

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First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family‐controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

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