NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 and last traded at GBX 30, with a volume of 27808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60.

NAHL Group Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.58. The company has a market cap of £14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.25.

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NAHL Group Company Profile

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NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

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