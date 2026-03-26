First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,134 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 26th total of 19,891 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8%

FJP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

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First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 107,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2,389.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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