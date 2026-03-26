First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,134 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 26th total of 19,891 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8%
FJP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
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