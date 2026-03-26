Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

Deere & Company, urban-gro, and Corteva are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Agriculture stocks” are shares of companies whose primary businesses are tied to farming and the broader agribusiness sector — including farm equipment manufacturers, seed and fertilizer producers, crop processors, commodity trading firms, and livestock producers. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to farm commodity prices, weather and seasonal cycles, government policy and global food demand, and tend to be cyclical and sensitive to supply-chain and input-cost risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

urban-gro (UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

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Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

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