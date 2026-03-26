Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Saipem Price Performance

About Saipem

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

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Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

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