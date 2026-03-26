Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Short Interest Up 1,465.4% in March

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,043 shares, an increase of 1,465.4% from the February 26th total of 3,069 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MINV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINV. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Quantify Chaos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000.

About Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

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