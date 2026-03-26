Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.2040. 1,284,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,411,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

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Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 10,043 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $282,208.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,588.50. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,203. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7,580.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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