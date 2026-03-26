Short Interest in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Expands By 2,163.9%

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 735,802 shares, a growth of 2,163.9% from the February 26th total of 32,501 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,029,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:CGBL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 273,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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