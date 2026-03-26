Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Financial Comparison

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Bayerische Motoren Werke”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 0.60 -$2.05 billion ($19.51) -0.87 Bayerische Motoren Werke $150.95 billion 0.35 $8.25 billion $13.39 6.82

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 5.45% 7.70% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 0 0 1.33 Bayerische Motoren Werke 1 3 0 1 2.20

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

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