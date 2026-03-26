12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Head to Head Contrast

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and 12 Retech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $1.32 billion 6.53 -$100.78 million ($0.67) -85.87 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

12 Retech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Procore Technologies and 12 Retech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 1 4 17 0 2.73 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $77.05, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than 12 Retech.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and 12 Retech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -7.62% -3.96% -2.34% 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Procore Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats 12 Retech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

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Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About 12 Retech

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12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

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