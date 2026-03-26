Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) & Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Head to Head Survey

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 6 14 2 2.82 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $46.63, indicating a potential upside of 92.07%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Doximity has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Doximity and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 37.54% 23.84% 20.42% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Textmunication Holdgings”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $637.78 million 7.03 $223.18 million $1.20 20.23 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.02 -$340,000.00 ($0.48) 0.00

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings. Textmunication Holdgings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Doximity beats Textmunication Holdgings on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

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Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Textmunication Holdgings

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Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

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