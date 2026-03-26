Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 97.97%.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,785. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

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Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Davis, California, is an agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to developing crops and food ingredients that promote health and sustainability. By harnessing advanced genomics and precision‐breeding technologies, Arcadia creates proprietary trait platforms designed to enhance crop performance, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. The company’s scientific expertise focuses on non-transgenic approaches, enabling the delivery of novel traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Arcadia’s operations span two main segments: Crop Traits and Food Ingredients.

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