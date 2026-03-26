Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 472,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,248. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.03. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

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Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GANX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain’s lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

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