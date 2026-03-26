Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 135,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 136,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Air France-KLM Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 100.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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