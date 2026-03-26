COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 24,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 5,566 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CICOY

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.