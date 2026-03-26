Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.95 and last traded at GBX 99.85, with a volume of 2086989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRST. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.04 million, a PE ratio of 117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total value of £69,576.27. Also, insider Gillian Kent purchased 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,836. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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