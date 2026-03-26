Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. 1,255,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 612,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 7.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$261.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

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