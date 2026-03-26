Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 34,444 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTBDY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Whitbread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Whitbread Price Performance

About Whitbread

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company’s hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

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