Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $60.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.8490. 7,185,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,524,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on Oklo
Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo
Key Oklo News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress for the Aurora reactor project was reported, de‑risking part of Oklo’s core advanced‑fission roadmap and supporting long‑term project value. Regulatory progress for Aurora
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo completed the acquisition of Atomic Alchemy, expanding into domestic medical and industrial isotope production — a new, nearer‑term commercial pathway that diversifies revenue beyond reactors. Oklo Acquisition And Reactor Progress Reframe Long Term Investor Debate
- Positive Sentiment: CEO and co‑founder Jacob DeWitte was appointed to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which boosts executive credibility and could improve government/industry access for regulatory and policy engagement. Oklo Co-Founder and CEO Appointed to Serve on President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector press and comparison pieces are increasing coverage of Oklo (and nuclear names generally), which may lift awareness but doesn’t directly change near‑term fundamentals. Critical Comparison: Montauk Renewables and Oklo
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $65 from $91 and kept a Neutral rating, citing higher‑than‑expected operating expenses — a material downgrade that pressures investor expectations. Goldman Sachs Lowers its Price Target on Oklo Inc. to $65 from $91
- Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $95 to $60 and moved to a Neutral rating, removing upside expectations and adding selling pressure. Benzinga Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its price target (reported in sector coverage), contributing to the cluster of analyst downgrades that have weighed on the stock. OKLO Price Target Trimmed to $92
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Oklo Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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