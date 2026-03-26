Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $60.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.8490. 7,185,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,524,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Key Oklo News

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,091,980. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222,424 shares of company stock worth $100,739,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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