Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,607 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 13,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Price Performance
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 6,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21.
About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.
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