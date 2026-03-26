Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,607 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 13,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Price Performance

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 6,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

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