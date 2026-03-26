Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Short Interest Update

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,831,445 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the February 26th total of 13,162,054 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,357,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

Shares of Fractyl Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,627. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

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Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

GUTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GUTS

Fractyl Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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