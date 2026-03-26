NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $171.14 and last traded at $171.24. Approximately 183,263,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 180,212,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.68.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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