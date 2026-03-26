Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jabil (JBL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jabil (NYSE: JBL):

3/21/2026 – Jabil was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/19/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $283.00 to $304.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Jabil is now covered by Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Jabil had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $244.00 to $254.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Jabil was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/16/2026 – Jabil was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/15/2026 – Jabil was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/7/2026 – Jabil was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Get Jabil Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $278,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,832.19. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,018 shares of company stock worth $19,545,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.