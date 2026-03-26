Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Announces Earnings Results

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.26. 261,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,317. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.52 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 10.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Western Copper and Gold from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

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Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

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