First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,723 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the February 26th total of 20,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 84,850 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 119,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,940. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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