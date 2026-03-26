IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,204.74%.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 67,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,598. IRIDEX has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. iA Financial set a $3.00 target price on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 100,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in IRIDEX by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic laser and imaging systems. The company’s offerings focus on energy-based therapies designed to treat retinal vascular disorders, glaucoma and other ocular conditions. IRIDEX’s portfolio includes laser photocoagulation platforms, micro-pulse laser technology, and related consumable devices for use by ophthalmologists and retina specialists.

The company’s flagship products include the Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser System, which delivers precise, controlled micro-pulse laser therapy for patients with refractory glaucoma, and the IQ 532 Retina Laser System, designed to support minimally invasive laser treatments for diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

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