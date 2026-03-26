Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 71,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 403,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NP. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $24.00 price target on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neptune Insurance from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neptune Insurance

Neptune Insurance Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million.

Insider Activity at Neptune Insurance

In other news, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky acquired 23,000 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trevor R. Burgess acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,082,964 shares in the company, valued at $38,972,256.44. This represents a 2.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

About Neptune Insurance

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Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

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