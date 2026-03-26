Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Trading 15.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. 112,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 115,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 11.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.10 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

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