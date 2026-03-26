Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 and last traded at GBX 24, with a volume of 250072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50.

Creightons Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Creightons

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Watts bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £14,840. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

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