iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,877 shares, a growth of 1,230.5% from the February 26th total of 10,964 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEGI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 71,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

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The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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