Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $374.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 3.1%

OXM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 465,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,462. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 127.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

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About Oxford Industries

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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