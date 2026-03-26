Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.40 and last traded at GBX 147.60, with a volume of 831039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 382 to GBX 264 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Financial Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.67.

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Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.60. The firm has a market cap of £432.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 10.19 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience.

With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

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