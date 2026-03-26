Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases By 719.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,257,528 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 26th total of 153,528 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,332,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,297. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

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PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

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