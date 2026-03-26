Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases By 719.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,257,528 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 26th total of 153,528 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,332,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PDI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,297. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.
The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.