Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,846 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 26th total of 13,144 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Eramet Price Performance

ERMAY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. Eramet has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eramet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Eramet

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Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

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