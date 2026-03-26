Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Decreases By 91.4%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 26th total of 116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elders Price Performance

Shares of EDESY stock remained flat at $19.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Elders has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

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About Elders

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Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) is an Australian agribusiness services company that provides a comprehensive suite of products and services to rural and agricultural markets. The company’s offerings span agricultural supplies, livestock and wool marketing, grain trading, real estate services, and agricultural commodities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, Elders serves farmers, producers, and other stakeholders across Australia’s major agricultural regions.

The company’s core business activities include livestock and wool broking, grain origination and trading, and rural merchandise such as fertilizers, chemicals, animal health products, and farm equipment.

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