Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.3930. Approximately 513,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,944,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics News Summary

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $644,749.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. The trade was a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Beam Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,038,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,993 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,212,000. MWG Caph Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,665,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.