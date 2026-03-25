WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 804 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the February 26th total of 6,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

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WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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