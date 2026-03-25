Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.1810. Approximately 1,131,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,139,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $47.00 price target on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

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Vital Farms Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 119,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,242,711.50. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,050. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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