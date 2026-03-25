Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.35 and last traded at $129.1580, with a volume of 166274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.36.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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